‘Terror set in.’ Lecturer details what happened in his UNCC class as gunman arrived

Before this week’s deadly encounter, the last time UNC Charlotte lecturer Adam Johnson saw the man accused of killing two of his students was in late January or early February, Johnson wrote in a blog post Thursday.

The man had been enrolled in Johnson’s course on anthropology and philosophy of science, but he’d withdrawn from it early in the semester. Johnson ran into him on campus and told him he understood the decision but thought it was a shame, he wrote in the post on his blog, Anthopology 365.

Johnson was listening to student presentations during the final session of that class Tuesday afternoon, when police say Trystan Terrell, 22, opened fire and killed Riley Howell and Ellis Parlier. Four more students were injured.

As Johnson put it, “We get about seven minutes into (a group presentation of a) video and without warning, earsplitting bangs ring throughout the room, off the glass walls, creating a terrible reverberation... Terror set in and we took off for the opposite door.”

He held it open for students. One fell down while running, and Johnson wrote he “pick(ed) them up.”

In the chaos outside, Johnson wrote that he guided a few students to his office on the second floor of a nearby building, where he knew he’d be able to lock multiple doors between them and the shooter.

The group ended up in the anthropology department chairman’s office. They huddled away from the windows and the chairman called 911.

“After approximately four minutes (however it felt like four hours) we see police officers rushing by the building in the direction of the incident,” Johnson wrote. “The students that I have in the room with me are expressing different emotional responses: crying, disbelief, shock.”

Some of his students had left their phones in the classroom, Johnson wrote, so he and the chairman loaned theirs to help everyone contact family members. Eventually, a police officer arrived and told the group to leave the building with their hands up, and they moved toward the east side of campus, Johnson wrote.

“Several of my brave students were already there and we embraced,” Johnson wrote. They found out the shooter had been arrested.

From there, the group was driven to an old Kohl’s near campus for police interviews, Johnson wrote. They were offered wraps, lemonade and sweet tea by the officers, whom he described as “very professional, accommodating and gentle.”

Counselors met them there, according to Johnson, and they were offered city resources so they could get counseling later on.

A sleepless night

Johnson said he couldn’t sleep that night.

“Without my partner and my former professors, I think I would have slipped into a dire mental state,” he wrote. His colleagues fed him and his partner two nights in a row, and they provided all the support they could, he wrote.

Later, he talked with his students and learned more about the moments of the shooting.

“Before opening fire, the shooter said nothing, did not indicate that they were going to shoot; simply raised the gun and started to fire,” Johnson wrote, citing fellow survivors as sources.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney called Howell a hero for tackling the shooter and saving lives. Johnson didn’t name him but described his actions, calling him “an absolute hero.”

In the classroom, Johnson wrote, students told him the shooter apparently stopped shooting of his own accord.

“The shooter emptied the magazine, laid the gun down, and sat on the ground,” he wrote. “One victim asked the shooter to stop shooting and they said ‘I’m done.’ ”

Johnson described Terrell’s behavior earlier in the semester as typical, saying that he appeared engaged and answered questions. He refused to name Terrell in the blog post, writing that no one should use his name.

“We should not glorify him as it contributes to this kind of violence while continually traumatizing the victims and survivors,” he wrote.

Johnson wrote that he’s heartbroken and still processing everything that happened.

It’s cathartic for him to examine the shooting as an anthropologist, he wrote, and identify structural issues that lead to frequent mass shootings in the United States.

People have a “moral obligation” to address the structural issues and try to prevent future mass shootings, he wrote.

“Reducing inequality, providing our citizens with security in life and coming together to strive for a better future for all is our duty as citizens of our country and the world,” he wrote.

