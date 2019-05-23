SWAT team responds to south Charlotte scene, urges everyone to stay away

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police descended on a south Charlotte neighborhood on Thursday to arrest a suspect in connection with a violent crime, multiple media outlets reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers reponded at about 10 a.m. to the Aurea Station apartments on Winter Oaks Lane, off Sharon Road West, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.





At 12:45 p.m., police said in a news release that “members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT Team are attempting to serve a warrant in the 8500 block of Sharon Road West. Please avoid the area at this time. “

Aerial footage from a WSOC-TV helicopter showed police cars lining Sharonbrook Drive off Sharon Road West.

Police werentrying to arrest a suspect in connection with a strangulation and assault domestic violence incident from earlier in the week, WSOC-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Please keep checking back for more details.