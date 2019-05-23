Crime
Mecklenburg County jail officer fired after being charged with assault on a female
A Mecklenburg County jail officer was fired Thursday after warrants were issued for his arrest on a charge of assault on a female, Sheriff Gary McFadden said in a news release.
Detention Officer Phillip DeVore was arrested and criminally charged, McFadden said.
DeVore joined the sheriff’s office in June 2017, according to the release.
As of 4:30 p.m., DeVore’s mug shot and bail information were not yet posted on the jail’s website.
“We are deeply disappointed in the conduct of one of our staff members,” McFadden said in the release. “As a public safety organization, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off duty.”
