Mecklenburg County jail officer fired after being charged with assault on a female

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Mecklenburg County jail officer was fired Thursday after warrants were issued for his arrest on a charge of assault on a female, Sheriff Gary McFadden said in a news release.

Detention Officer Phillip DeVore was arrested and criminally charged, McFadden said.

DeVore joined the sheriff’s office in June 2017, according to the release.

As of 4:30 p.m., DeVore’s mug shot and bail information were not yet posted on the jail’s website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are deeply disappointed in the conduct of one of our staff members,” McFadden said in the release. “As a public safety organization, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off duty.”