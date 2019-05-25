Crime
Dilworth bank robbery suspect pulled out a device he said was a bomb, cops say
A man pulled out a device he said was a bomb before he fled with cash from a PNC Bank branch in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood on Friday, police said.
The man didn’t get far before a police helicopter crew spotted him and officers arrested him, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release late Friday.
Police had not released the suspect’s name, age and charges as of early Saturday afternoon. Police aren’t saying what the device looks like or how big it is.
The bank at 1000 East Boulevard was robbed just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the CMPD release.
After the helicopter crew saw the suspect, two officers from CMPD’s Providence Division apprehended him “without incident” at the Shell gas station at East Boulevard and Kenilworth Road, police said in the release.
At CMPD headquarters, the man admitted the device was not a bomb but was made to look like one, police said. He also told officers where he hid the device after the robbery. The CMPD bomb squad and a K-9 unit retrieved the device and confirmed it was fake.
