One dead in Charlotte shooting Saturday night, police say

One person was shot in north Charlotte on Saturday night and died at a hospital, police said.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police found the victim with a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s north of LaSalle Street.

Police said they will release the victim’s name and age when her family is notified.

Police are not saying if they have a suspect but said they were canvassing the area for more witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.