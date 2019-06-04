Honduras native arrested in Charlotte, charged with illegally reentering the US

ICE spokesman explains why local jurisdictions should notify agency ICE spokesman Bryan Cox makes a case as to why sheriffs should notify ICE when releasing inmates with immigration detainers. Luis Pineda-Ancheta was released from Mecklenburg County jail on May 17, 2019 and ended in a nine-hour standoff. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ICE spokesman Bryan Cox makes a case as to why sheriffs should notify ICE when releasing inmates with immigration detainers. Luis Pineda-Ancheta was released from Mecklenburg County jail on May 17, 2019 and ended in a nine-hour standoff.

Luis Pineda-Ancheta, who was involved in an hours-long SWAT standoff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police last month, has been charged with illegally reentering the United States after deportation, according to a document filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

He was arrested by Immigration and Custom Enforcement in south Charlotte on Sunday, about 15 hours after he left the Mecklenburg County Jail, according to ICE officials and jail records. He and another man were sitting in a car with a loaded gun, but no one was hurt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Pineda-Ancheta, 37, was previously deported from United States through Arizona in December 2006, according to the filing. The filing did not describe the reason for the 2006 deportation.

His case has become a point of controversy for community activists, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and ICE. Twice in recent weeks, Pineda-Ancheta was released from jail after paying his bond. He was originally arrested for a variety of offenses related to domestic violence.

Since his election last fall, Sheriff Garry McFadden has effectively cut off all cooperation with ICE on immigration enforcement: He has refused to honor immigration detainers, or requests by ICE to hold someone in jail until they can be picked up. And he’s refused to notify ICE upon the release of inmates with detainers like Pineda-Ancheta.

ICE has blasted McFadden for the “public safety risks” they say stem from that policy, but immigration advocates have pointed out that if Pineda-Ancheta was here legally, he would have been released without a detainer and without any fanfare.

And, advocates have said, cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE can deter victims of domestic violence without legal status from coming forward for fear they could be arrested too — as was the case with one survivor last year.

In a statement Monday, McFadden wrote that Pineda-Ancheta could have been charged with felony re-entry after deportation at any time, and the sheriff’s office would have honored that criminal arrest warrant.

ICE said it typically does not request criminal arrest warrants until someone is in their custody. The criminal complaint against Pineda-Ancheta was signed by a federal judge Tuesday.

Domestic violence charges

Prior to his arrest by ICE, Pineda-Ancheta was charged with a variety of offenses related to domestic violence.

According to police documents, the woman faced escalating violence from Pineda-Ancheta for at least two months. The Observer has not been able to reach the woman and is not naming her because of the nature of the case.

On April 2, she told police he had grabbed her neck and told her he’d kill her, according to arrest warrants and police reports.





On April 13, she reported that he had pulled her hair, stolen her phone, damaged the driver’s window of her car and thrown a 12-year-old boy to the ground twice, according to the records.

CMPD took out arrest warrants for Pineda-Ancheta after both April incidents, but he wasn’t arrested right away. Finally, on May 15, he was found and charged with communicating threats, assault on a female, simple assault, injury to personal property and felony larceny.

Pineda-Ancheta apparently had no criminal record in North Carolina, and aside from the theft of the woman’s smartphone, all the April offenses were misdemeanors, according to public records.

He was jailed for about 36 hours and released early on the morning of May 17 after paying a $5,000 bond, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records. A county spokeswoman confirmed that he was not under pretrial supervision at that point.

His court documents were stamped with “No contact with victim” and “Do not assault, threaten, harass and/or intimidate victim.”

A judge had also issued a domestic violence protective order in the case on May 7, according to court documents.

The kidnapping

On May 21, the woman contacted CMPD again. This time, the allegations were more serious.

She reported that Pineda-Ancheta forced her into his car, stuffed a cloth in her mouth, tied her up, threatened her and drove her several miles away, almost to the South Carolina state line, according to a police report and a search warrant.

There, he pulled a rope around her neck to get her out of the car and led her into the woods., police wrote in a search warrant. But he tripped, and she was able to run away, she told police, according to a search warrant.

Pineda-Ancheta told a coworker that he had planned to kill her, but she escaped, his boss later told police.

Police were ready to charge him with assault by strangulation — he’d strangled her with a nylon cable, one arrest warrant said. Moving her in the car led to an arrest warrant for first-degree kidnapping. Both offenses were felonies.

Three more arrest warrants were for misdemeanors: communicating threats, assault on a female, violation of a protective order. All five were issued on May 22.

The next day, a team of police officers attempted to arrest Pineda-Ancheta at his south Charlotte apartment. He did not cooperate, police said, and SWAT became involved.





Nine hours later, Pineda-Ancheta was arrested for the second time.