Charlotte police officer arrested in domestic violence incident

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested an officer from their department after a domestic incident.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officer Joseph Carranti was arrested Friday and charged in an incident related to domestic violence.

The officer was charged with a misdemeanor of false imprisonment in an incident that occurred May 24, Deputy Chief of Investigative Services Gerald Smith said.

CMPD domestic violence detectives were told of the incident on May 30. Their investigation revealed that Carranti “intentionally and willfully restricted movements of the victim without the victim’s consent,” Smith said.

A Mecklenburg County Superior Court judge has warranted a domestic violence order against Carranti. He can’t have any contact with the victim for 10 days, according to a news release from CMPD.

Chief Kerr Putney said officers are charged with upholding the law, and that breaking the law is a violation of their oath.

“Anyone who breaks the law will always be held accountable for his or her actions just like any other member of our community,” he said in a news release.

Police will conduct an internal investigation, which will determine discipline or correctable action, as well as his future with CMPD.

Carranti, who worked on the DWI Task Force, has been with CMPD since February 2015. He has been placed on unpaid leave.

Carranti is the fourth CMPD officer charged with a crime in 2019, according to records maintained by the Observer.