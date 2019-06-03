Crime & Courts
West Charlotte gas station clerk shot and killed in armed robbery
A clerk at a west Charlotte gas station was shot and killed early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Police identified the victim as Ismael Doumbia, who would have turned 51 on Thursday.
Detectives responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a business on Freedom Drive at 3:20 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release. They found Doumbia with a gunshot wound. He died shortly afterward at Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center.
Police said initial information indicated the incident was an armed robbery where a suspect robbed and shot an employees before fleeing the scene. Observer news partner WBTV reported that the business is a Shell gas station.
The store owner said Doumbia started working there in 2002 and had a wife and 16-year-old son.
Police have announced no arrests in the case and said the investigation continues.
Comments