Man charged with murder after Army veteran killed in north Charlotte
A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Monica Kathleen Smith, 26, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Smith was shot on May 25 in an apartment on Catherine Simmons Avenue, near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street, police said Thursday. She was taken to the hospital, where she died, according to police.
CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Natron McDougald on Wednesday, according to police and jail records.
Smith was a mother and a U.S. Army veteran, according to her obituary.
She was the 51st person killed in Charlotte in 2019. Police have made arrests in just over 60% of the cases, according to data maintained by the Observer.
