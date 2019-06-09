Woman dies after accidentally shooting herself in stomach at Ruby Tuesday, NC cops say

A woman was fatally shot at a North Carolina Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Street View image from April 2018. © 2019 Google

A North Carolina woman died Saturday night after an “accidental” shooting at a Ruby Tuesday restaurant, the Concord Police Department said.

Police said Madison Moore shot herself inside the Kannapolis Ruby Tuesday, WCNC reported. It was determined to be an “accidental death,” according to a news release police shared on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Landis resident owned the gun used in the shooting, police said in the news release.

When police responded to reports of a shooting inside the restaurant, officers discovered Moore suffered “a single gunshot wound to the abdomen,” according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said Moore was taken to an area hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Information on what led up to the gun firing was unavailable, and there was no word if Moore was a customer or employee at the Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

Police said an investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

SHARE COPY LINK License-to-carry instructor Cassie Shockey, of Shoot Smart indoor shooting range, talks firearm safety rules to ensure safety when handling a gun.