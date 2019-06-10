Judge rules CMPD not in contempt over handling of Burger King shooting video

A judge has ruled Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney will not be held in contempt of court over the department’s handling of video depicting a deadly officer-involved shooting that played out in a Burger King parking lot in March.

The rules comes in response to a motion and order to show cause filed by a WBTV reporter. The motion asked a court to hold Putney — who, as chief, is responsible for complying with a state law regarding the release of police video — in contempt for failing to follow the orders of two judges.

The ruling, which was handed down Friday by Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell, is the latest court development in a months-long courtroom drama that stemmed from the shooting of Danquirs Franklin in the parking lot of a Burger King on Beatties Ford road.

Officers responded to the restaurant after multiple people called 911 to report a man with a gun. The video shows CMPD Officer Wende Kerle shoot and kill Franklin after he is ordered to “drop the weapon” or “put the gun down” more than a dozen times.

Franklin appears to be holding the gun by the top of the slide action and moving it towards the ground when he is shot.

A review of the shooting by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has not been completed.

A WBTV reporter first filed a petition in court for video of Franklin’s shooting the day it happened, after some people who claimed to have witnessed the shooting said Franklin was unarmed.

In response to the petition, a judge ordered the video be released. Ultimately, CMPD released 2:30 of a roughly 11-minute video. When a WBTV reporter pressed to for the release of the full video, CMPD refused, which is when the reporter filed the motion to show cause.

The motion to show cause alleged the CMPD violated a court order requiring the video to be transmitted to the court for in-camera review when it chose to only send a portion of the video without disclosing that additional video existed. In court, a lawyer for the WBTV reporter also alleged the department violated a second court order by showing the video to members of the Charlotte City Council before the video was ordered to be released to the public.

In announcing her ruling on Friday, Bell outlined technical reasons why showing the video to the city council didn’t violate the court’s order on release and said the original petition for the video was written vaguely enough that CMPD didn’t disobey the judge in only transmitting a portion of the video instead of all 11 minutes.