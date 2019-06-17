One person shot, killed in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

This story will be updated.

