Crews search Catawba River for mom whose kids were found dead in a burning mobile home

Crews searched the Catawba River on Tuesday for the body of a woman whose children were found dead in a burning mobile home.

On Monday, Alexander County sheriff’s investigators charged 16-year-old Heidi Darlene Wolfe of Wilkesboro and 30-year-old Areli Aguirre Avilez of Taylorsville with three counts each of first-degree murder, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Avilez is the ex-husband of the woman whose body is believed to be in the river, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Authorities believe the woman and her children, a 10- or 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, died at the home on Pine Meadows Lane in Taylorsville before the fire, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

A 911 caller reported the fire at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an initial Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

“The bodies were in different rooms of the home,” investigators said in the post. “The victims were badly burned beyond recognition ....The fire is believed to be the result of arson.”

Authorities have yet to release the missing woman’s name and age, and the names of her children. An autopsy on Monday confirmed the identities of the bodies found in the home, according to the sheriff’s office post.





Crews are focusing their search for the woman in the River Bend Park area of the Catawba River off N.C. 16, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.





Wolfe and Avilez were jailed without bail and have first court appearances scheduled for Monday in Alexander County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office post.



