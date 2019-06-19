Crime & Courts
1 shot at public neighborhood pool in Charlotte, dies at hospital, police say
Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.
A male was shot at a public neighborhood pool in the 9200 block of Clifton Meadow Drive and died at a hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police have not released the victim’s name and age.
The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m., police said. About 15 minutes later, staff at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center called 911 about a male victim who’d been taken there, according to the CMPD release. “A short time late, the victim was pronounced deceased,” police said in the release.
This is a developing story.
