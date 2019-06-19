Crime & Courts

1 shot at public neighborhood pool in Charlotte, dies at hospital, police say

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides

Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. By
Up Next
Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. By

Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.

A male was shot at a public neighborhood pool in the 9200 block of Clifton Meadow Drive and died at a hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police have not released the victim’s name and age.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m., police said. About 15 minutes later, staff at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center called 911 about a male victim who’d been taken there, according to the CMPD release. “A short time late, the victim was pronounced deceased,” police said in the release.

This is a developing story.



Related stories from Charlotte Observer
  Comments  