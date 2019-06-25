Sheriff’s deputy will not be charged after she shot, killed her husband, police say

Police are not pursuing criminal charges against a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed her husband, also a county sheriff’s deputy, in January 2018, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Deputy Rataba Hawkins fatally shot her husband, Deputy James Hawkins, after he threatened her with a knife and threw things at her, according to his autopsy report.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office decided it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rataba Hawkins wasn’t acting in self-defense, according to a statement released by police spokesman Rob Tufano. The DA’s office referred comment on the case to CMPD.

James Hawkins, 35, had been a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy since 2005, the sheriff’s office said shortly after his death. He was pronounced dead at the couple’s home on the 13300 block of Ashley Meadow Drive in northeast Charlotte, police said.

Rataba Hawkins has been on paid administrative leave since James Hawkins’ death, the sheriff’s office confirmed in January 2019.

Officials initially hesitated to describe Rataba Hawkins’ role in the shooting, only confirming that she was “involved” and that the incident was domestic.

A search warrant said Rataba Hawkins called 911 the afternoon of the shooting, saying that her husband had reached for a knife and she shot him. Less than 20 minutes later, James Hawkins had been pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hawkins’ autopsy, which echoed the search warrant’s narrative that Rataba Hawkins shot him after he threatened her with a knife, said he died of a gunshot wound to the neck.