CMPD chief: Court officials keep releasing potentially violent suspects from jail

Chief Kerr Putney says people charged with serious violent offenses should never be released from jail CMPD Chief Kerr Putney criticizes the use of electronic monitoring as a reactive way to supervise people who shouldn't have been released in the first place. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Chief Kerr Putney criticizes the use of electronic monitoring as a reactive way to supervise people who shouldn't have been released in the first place.

In comments to reporters Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney criticized the fact that some people charged with serious violent offenses have been released from the Mecklenburg County Jail.

He said electronic monitoring — GPS-equipped ankle bracelets frequently assigned to people who’ve been let out of jail on bond — is a purely reactive way to supervise people charged with crimes, and some people shouldn’t be let out of jail on bond in the first place.

“All we have is a monitor to see if they’ve committed another crime,” he said. “And that’s not our mission. Our mission is to prevent (crimes).”

People charged with murder and armed robbery should never be let out of jail, he said. If it’s the second time someone has been charged with a lesser crime like common-law robbery, he said those people likely should be kept in jail, too.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The decision to release someone from jail belongs to magistrates and judges at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse — not police or the sheriff’s office.

Putney said he reached out to Chief Mecklenburg District Judge Regan Miller to talk about this about a week ago and hasn’t heard back.

Pam Escobar, a spokeswoman for the trial court administrator’s office, said Miller and Chief Magistrate Khalif Rhodes have no comment.

Many more people have been killed in Charlotte in 2019 compared to this time in 2018, and violent crime is up, too. In the first quarter of 2019, violent crime was up 11 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Chief Kerr Putney has been looking around the country at statistics and sees that many major cities are suffering from violence at the hands of young people just like Charlotte.

Putney said he doesn’t believe all parts of the justice system are being held accountable in the same way.





“Reform has just been about the police, and I think we’ve been open to it,” he said. “In fact I’m sure of it ... I just pose the question, who’s holding accountable every other step in the justice process?”