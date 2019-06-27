Woman was sleeping when masked man broke in, tried to sexually assault her, CMPD says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police believe an attempted sexual assault early Thursday may be related to a recent string of residential burglaries, CMPD Capt. Rob Dance said Thursday afternoon.

A woman was asleep in her home on Briarhill Drive, which is off Milton Road in east Charlotte, when she woke up to a masked man standing over her bed around 4:15 a.m., Dance said.

He attempted to sexually assault her, Dance said, but another person in the house heard the struggle and the two residents were able to fight the man off. He left, and CMPD dogs were not able to find him, police said.

Details of this case made police believe it’s connected to five break-ins at houses within a half-mile of each other in east Charlotte, Dance said. All those cases happened early in the morning on May 13.

In those five cases, the suspect apparently entered each house or tried to enter it through a window, according to police. Twice, someone found the suspect in a bedroom and yelled at him, and he ran away, police said.

So-called “stranger rape” — sexual assault committed by someone the victim does not know — is rare. Dance said it has been reported 14 times so far in Charlotte this year, compared to nine times at the same point in 2018.