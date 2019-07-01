Person shot, killed in Beatties Ford Road area, adding to Charlotte homicide toll

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare.

Someone was shot and killed in north Charlotte on Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting near the intersection of Evanshire Drive and Trinity Road, half a mile from Hornets Nest Park in the Beatties Ford Road corridor.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Medic. The name has not been released.

This is the 58th person killed in Charlotte in 2019 — an unusually high total for early July.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At the end of 2018, CMPD reported that the city had had 57 homicides. The 2018 total was changed to 58 in February, when a man died from gunshot wounds he’d sustained months earlier.

For the purposes of comparison across decades of homicide data, the Observer uses the totals reported by CMPD at the end of each year.