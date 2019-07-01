Crime & Courts
Person shot, killed in Beatties Ford Road area, adding to Charlotte homicide toll
Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides
Someone was shot and killed in north Charlotte on Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting near the intersection of Evanshire Drive and Trinity Road, half a mile from Hornets Nest Park in the Beatties Ford Road corridor.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Medic. The name has not been released.
This is the 58th person killed in Charlotte in 2019 — an unusually high total for early July.
At the end of 2018, CMPD reported that the city had had 57 homicides. The 2018 total was changed to 58 in February, when a man died from gunshot wounds he’d sustained months earlier.
For the purposes of comparison across decades of homicide data, the Observer uses the totals reported by CMPD at the end of each year.
