2 injured in shooting at Le Méridien hotel in uptown Charlotte Two people were injured in a shooting at the Le Méridien hotel in uptown Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people were injured in a shooting at the Le Méridien hotel in uptown Charlotte on Friday evening, police said.

Two people were injured in a shooting at the Le Méridien hotel in uptown Charlotte on Friday evening, police said.

The shooting “appears to have occurred in a hallway,” CMPD Lt. Andy Harris said in a news release.





Medic reported treating one patient for “serious” injuries and taking the person to Carolinas Medical Center.

A Charlotte Observer reporter saw paramedics wheeling a man on a stretcher into a Medic ambulance just after 6 p.m. The ambulance was parked at the entrance to the hotel, which is connected to the Sheraton Hotel in the 550 block of South McDowell Street.

Police said they found the second male victim “running from the scene.” He was found at nearby Third Street and Interstate 277, police said. He had “a minor bullet wound (graze) to his ear and is being transported to the hospital for treatment,” according to a CMPD release.

A 911 call about the shooting came in at 5:50 p.m., according to Harris.





“Officers have someone detained and are working to determine if he is the suspect or not,” Harris said in the release. “At this time we do not know the motive. Officers and detectives are interviewing witnesses to learn more information at this time.”

This is a developing story.



