Crime & Courts
State trooper seriously hurt in west Charlotte motorcycle crash, highway patrol says
A state trooper was seriously injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in west Charlotte Monday morning.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive.
Highway Patrol says the trooper was on a motorcycle and hit by a four-door car with no hood.
Freedom Drive is blocked off to traffic.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
