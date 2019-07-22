Crime & Courts
CATS bus driver shot near uptown transportation center, hospitalized, officials say
A bus driver was shot near the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center early Monday afternoon, a Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman told the Observer.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, spokeswoman Juliann Sheldon said.
A suspect is in custody, Sheldon said. Names of the driver and the suspect were not immediately available around 1 p.m. Monday.
