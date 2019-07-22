Crime & Courts

CATS bus driver shot near uptown transportation center, hospitalized, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A bus driver was shot near the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center early Monday afternoon, a Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman told the Observer.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, spokeswoman Juliann Sheldon said.

A suspect is in custody, Sheldon said. Names of the driver and the suspect were not immediately available around 1 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Jane Wester
Jane Wester
Jane Wester is a Charlotte native and has been covering criminal justice and public safety for The Charlotte Observer since May 2017.
  Comments  