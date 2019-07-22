CATS bus driver shot near uptown transportation center, hospitalized, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A bus driver was shot near the uptown Charlotte Transportation Center early Monday afternoon, a Charlotte Area Transit System spokeswoman told the Observer.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, spokeswoman Juliann Sheldon said.

A suspect is in custody, Sheldon said. Names of the driver and the suspect were not immediately available around 1 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

