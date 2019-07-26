Teenager killed, second person survives east Charlotte gunfire Thursday, police say

Why are there so many murders so far this year? After three new homicides over the weekend murders in Charlotte are up to 43 in 2019. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the murder tally was 14 over the same time period in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After three new homicides over the weekend murders in Charlotte are up to 43 in 2019. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the murder tally was 14 over the same time period in 2018.

A teenager died at the hospital Thursday night after he was shot in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Octavion McClellan, 17, was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment complex parking lot in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive, near Milton Road, police said.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m., and McClellan was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another male gunshot victim showed up at Atrium Health University City within a couple of hours, police said. That gunshot wound was not life-threatening, and police are trying to figure out the relationship between him and McClellan.

McClellan is the 66th person killed in Charlotte this year, according to data maintained by the Observer. The city is on pace to have more homicides this year than any time since the early 1990s.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a homicide detective.