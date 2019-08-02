Calling Sir Lancelot: Knight’s suit of armor seized during North Carolina heroin bust

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Police seized a knight’s suit of armor and other stolen antiques during a heroin bust at a North Carolina home.

The nearly $100,000 in stolen antiques and other valuables also included numerous antique paintings and statues; a surround-sound system; a marble-top bathroom vanity and a porcelain bath tub, according to a news release by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

“The large number of recovered items required a 32-foot enclosed trailer for removal,” investigators said in the release.

Sheriff’s officials did not say in the release if they know the estimated age of the suit of armor and other antiques. A heriff’s office spokesman could not be reached later Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The valuables were found in a home in the 3100 block of Concord Highway in Monroe, along with 70 grams of heroin and seven grams of methamphetamine, according to the release.

The items were stolen earlier this year during a house burglary on Griffith Road in the county, investigators said. Numerous other items stolen from the home were later seized by investigators at a home on Mangum Dairy Road, according to the release.

Marty Shane Cranford, 47, was arrested and jailed on a charge of trafficking heroin by possession, investigators said.

Sheriff’s detectives previously arrested Cranford in connection with the Griffith Road burglary, “after forensically connecting him to the case,” according to Friday’s release.

Investigators believe more stolen goods were sold at a South Carolina flea market, and “efforts to recover other items continue,” according to the release.