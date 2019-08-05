Man suspected of Charlotte homicide arrested in South Carolina, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man arrested in South Carolina Monday was charged with murder in the July death of a woman who was found shot in a car in north Charlotte.

Jerome Sonny Davis, Jr., 27, is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with the death of 23-year-old Khira Bernetta Denise Ruth McKinley.

The investigation began on July 5 when officials responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 8:42 a.m. on Oakwinds Court near Fox Pointe Drive. Once on scene, officers found a woman, later identified as McKinley, shot dead inside her car.

Just two weeks earlier, McKinley’s brother, 22-year-old Kenneth Armstrong, was fatally shot near a community pool in Matthews.

Police have not said what evidence led to Davis being charged in McKinley’s death. No motive has been released.

A neighbor who found McKinley’s body in the car, which was parked in his driveway, told WBTV at the scene that the car and woman were there when he woke up. He also said he did not know McKinley nor why the car was on his property.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.