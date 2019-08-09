Man shot, killed in north Charlotte as city nears 70 homicides so far this year

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a fatal shooting late Thursday in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Drive, near Interstate 85 in north Charlotte. It was the city’s 69th homicide of the year.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Samuel Harrison Stitt.

Officers found Stitt with a gunshot wound in an apartment just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a police news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were searching for witnesses and asked that anyone with information call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

