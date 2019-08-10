Third person arrested over ties to NC woman’s killing, in case that led to SC manhunt

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

Police arrested a third person in connection with a homicide investigation that stretched from the North Carolina into the South Carolina Midlands.

The Monroe, North Carolina, Police Department charged 30-year-old Kristen Chambers of Marshville, NC, with conspiracy to commit burglary and being an accessory to first-degree murder in the case of North Carolina woman. Chambers turned herself into the Union County jail in North Carolina.

Chambers is jailed at the Union County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

The murder victim, 29-year-old Lucero Sosa Capote, was a wife and mother of five in Monroe. She was shot and killed in July during a robbery at her home while she protected her children, people close with her said. The gunman also injured two of her children, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Capote was remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister as well as being devout in her faith.

“She was a prayer warrior, stood strong in her faith for her husband, children, family and friends,” her obituary read. “She really fought the good fight.”

A fundraiser to help Capote’s children and husband has raised nearly $4,000 of a $25,000 goal.

Later in July, police charged Byron Blair Watkins, 25, and Antwan David Sturdivant, 19, with Capote’s murder, robbery and other offenses.

Police arrested Watkins in Cayce, South Carolina, after a two-day manhunt that started at the state’s northern border and involved nine police agencies. A confidential tip led investigators to a camper behind a house in Cayce where Watkins was found.

If convicted Chambers, Watkins and Sturdivant could go to prison for life. Watkins and Sturdivant may face the death penalty.