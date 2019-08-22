Salvation Army donor robbed at knifepoint dropping off items for the poor, NC cops say

Salvation Army helps families More than 6,000 families will get help with gifts, including bicycles and food for Christmas this week through the Salvation Army. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 6,000 families will get help with gifts, including bicycles and food for Christmas this week through the Salvation Army.

A Salvation Army donor was robbed at knifepoint while dropping off items for the poor, Matthews police said Thursday.

The victim had just pulled up to a Salvation Army drop-off location on East Independence Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when two assailants stole bags of tools from his truck and drove away, according to a Matthews Police Department news release.

Police described the robbers as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound male with short black hair and a 5-foot-5-inch-tall female with short blond hair.

The assailants left in a gray or tan late 1990s Ford Windstar van with the words “Georgetown Auto” on a temporary tag, police said in the release. No injuries were reported.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the assailants and the van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matthews police Detective Danielle Helms at 704-847-5555.