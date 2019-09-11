Man accused of murder vindicated by video showing he was at Charlotte Epicentre 

Rowan County Justice Center

A Salisbury man spent more than a year behind bars but is now free after his lawyer presented video evidence that he was nearly 40 miles away from the scene of a 2018 murder.

Witt Darnell Alexander Jr. was released Tuesday from the Rowan County jail, officials told the Observer. His lawyer says he was arrested last year in the case of a 25-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in her home. The woman’s unborn child also died.

A lawyer for Alexander told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, that the murder charges were dropped because evidence showed Alexander was not in Salisbury at the time the woman was killed, around 2 a.m. June 24, 2018. Instead, WBTV reports, his lawyer found surveillance video from early that same morning that shows Alexander Jr. was in Charlotte.

His attorney told WBTV that the video shows Alexander Jr. at the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte.

Alexander had previously been charged with murder. Police had arrested Alexander in connection with the death of Mirah Turner. He was charged with two counts, including murder of Turner’s unborn child, public records show.

During the initial investigation, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying Turner was killed after a man, who police later alleged was Alexander, forced entry to her home. When Turner tried to close the door on the man, police said, he fired several shots.

Statements from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 indicate Alexander was charged less than eight hours after investigators found Turner’s body. Four hours later, Alexander was taken into custody at the Rowan County Detention Center and was denied bond.

Warrants in the case showed Alexander had been arrested after a witness identified him from a photo lineup, according to the Salisbury Post.

A detention center employee confirmed to the Observer that Alexander had been released Tuesday, by order of the court, after spending 14 months in jail.

WBTV reported that law enforcement officials have not said if there are other suspects.