Chair of Charlotte police review board charged with sexually assaulting two young victims

Chair of the Citizens Review Board Henry Back Jr. was arrested in Myrtle Beach on sexual assault charges. Police say the victims have been trying to report the abuse for years.

The chairperson of Charlotte’s Citizens Review Board, Henry Black Jr., has been charged with sexually assaulting two victims over a 22-year period, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday.

The city’s review board hears appeals by citizens on CMPD disciplinary decisions after police misconduct allegations against officers. Black’s appointment to the board was approved by the City Council, public records show.

Black, 49, was arrested Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, S.C., police said. He was charged with multiple counts of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with children, child abuse/sexual act and incest, police said.

“We’re talking about incest in a statutory manner, not what most people would think of,” said CMPD Deputy Chief Gerald Smith on Thursday during a news conference. “It is a relationship ... but if you’re trying to imagine who this could be the statute says ... could be grandparent, grandchild, parent, child, stepchild, legally adopted child, brother or sister half or whole, aunt, uncle nephew or niece.”

Police said one victim, who is now an adult, reported on Sept. 3 that she was sexually assaulted and she named Black as her assailant. As police investigated, they identified a second victim, also now an adult, who also said Black had sexually assaulted her.

The attacks began when the victims were children and continued over a 22-year span between 1996 and 2018, police said.

Public records identify Black as cofounder and an employee of Genesis Project Family Wellness Center in Charlotte, whose website says the center offers counseling, meetings and events “for the psychological, emotional and developmental support of families.”

The group’s website, which also refers to Black him as “JR Black,” says in an undated biographical summary that Black was recently appointed to the Citizens Review Board. People nominated to the board undergo criminal background checks, the board’s website says. The Observer’s review of public records found Black has had no prior criminal convictions in North Carolina.

Black also served for six years on Charlotte’s Community Relations Committee and its police subcommittee, the Genesis Project website says. Black is UNC Charlotte graduate with a degree in criminal justice with a focus on juvenile delinquency, crime deterrents and social capital, it says.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office website in South Carolina, Black was arrested early Thursday morning and is being held without bail. CMPD says Charlotte authorities are awaiting extradition.

