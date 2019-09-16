Man found shot to death in north Charlotte driveway Charlotte police got a call about an incident that happened early Monday morning. They found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Rachel Street in north Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte police got a call about an incident that happened early Monday morning. They found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Rachel Street in north Charlotte.

A man was found shot to death in a driveway in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

Police say they were called to an assault around 12:41 a.m. on Rachel Street, where they found a man in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are currently looking for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or have any information about what took place.

The man’s identity will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No further information has been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.