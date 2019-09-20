Woman killed after argument at north Charlotte home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Lillie Mae Stewart, 51, was pronounced dead at the home on Fagan Way.

Police say one person was killed after an argument at a north Charlotte home Thursday night, sparking a homicide investigation.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Fagan Way around 7 p.m.

Police say Lillie Mae Stewart, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based upon the initial investigation, police say it appears that Stewart and the female suspect know each other and they, along with a male witness were inside the home together when an argument started.

The confrontation escalated and at some point, both females went to the front yard where the victim was traumatically injured .The cause of death has not been confirmed yet, however neighbors said they heard shots fired during the incident.