2 dead, at least 8 wounded in SC bar shooting. Shooter hasn’t been found, sheriff says

Two men died and 8 people were injured in a shooting at a crowded sports bar near Lancaster, S.C., early Saturday, authorities said. The shooter or shooters have not been found.

Four victims were flown to hospitals after the shooting at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill just north of Lancaster, Sheriff Barry Faile said in a news release. Four other victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.

Another patron was injured in a fall as people fled the bar after the shooting at 2:45 a.m., Faile said.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Faile said in the release. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there.”

Investigators have developed leads about the identity of a shooter, Faile said, “but no one is in custody at this time.”

The sheriff said investigators have interviewed witnesses but still need to interview everyone who was at the club at the time of the shooting.

Many patrons left the bar “before and as officers arrived,” according to the sheriff. Officers from the Lancaster Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded, according to Faile. The bar is on Old Charlotte Road.

Investigators obtained warrants to search the bar and vehicles on the property, he said.

“I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody,” Faile said in the statement.

According to the release, “a large number of people were inside the bar” at the time, “and shots were fired inside and outside.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6372.

This is a developing story.





