Man sought in shooting, robberies that spanned 70 miles

A man is wanted for stealing two cars and shooting two people. The incidents started in Thomasville, NC and reached to the Charlotte area - nearly 70 miles away.

A man is wanted for stealing two cars and shooting two people. The incidents started in Thomasville, N.C., and reached to the Charlotte area — nearly 70 miles away.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three women were robbed while in a car at an apartment complex on Lewis Street at Ikea Boulevard around 11:14 p.m. Wednesday.

The robber took off with one of the victim’s 2013 Chevrolet Impala, police say, leaving behind a stolen Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu had been taken during an earlier robbery in Thomasville, where two people were shot.

The stolen Chevrolet Impala was located around 1 a.m. Thursday on Fincher Boulevard. A resident in the area called 911 to report seeing the vehicle broken down in the road.

Police describe the robber as a white man around 30 years old with short hair. He has large gauge earrings and multiple tattoos, including on his face.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911 immediately.