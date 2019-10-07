Man stabbed multiple times while walking to apartment in University City

SHARE COPY LINK

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times near a motel in the University City area early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Courtside Drive close to the Relax Inn.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was walking to his apartment when three men attacked him in an attempted robbery.

The men behind the stabbing still have not been caught and officers are using K9s to try and catch them. Detectives are also going door to door to see if any neighbors can help with the investigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The stabbing victim is in the hospital getting surgery. His condition was not provided.