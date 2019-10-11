Crime & Courts
Person shot in northeast Charlotte, taken to hospital
One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near a strip mall on Eastway Drive near E. Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed a male was taken to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to recover.
Police said no suspects were in custody as of 4:15 p.m.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting and no names have been released.
Anyone with further information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.
