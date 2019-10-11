Person shot in northeast Charlotte, taken to hospital 

One person was shot on Eastway Drive on Oct. 11, 2019. Sky3 | WBTV

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near a strip mall on Eastway Drive near E. Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed a male was taken to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to recover.

Police said no suspects were in custody as of 4:15 p.m.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting and no names have been released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with further information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.