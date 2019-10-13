Man dies at hospital following shooting in east Charlotte

The person who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in an east Charlotte neighborhood Saturday night has died.

Police say the shooting that happened after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Snow Lane and Idlewild Road resulted from an argument at a nearby store.

CMPD said the victim got into a fight with a group of people he knew at the Fast Mart on Lawyers Road. The altercation continued onto Idlewild Rd before someone shot the victim and ran from the scene.

Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries shortly after the call. Police said just after 9 p.m. that the victim, identified only as a male, had been pronounced deceased.

Police said at 10 p.m. that they were still looking for the suspected shooter, but they did not release any further details.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.