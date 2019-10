Police investigate after a body was found near the Shoe Warehouse in the strip mall on Freedom Drive. WBTV

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a strip mall in west Charlotte, according to police.

The discovery was made Wednesday evening near the Shoe Warehouse in the strip mall on Freedom Drive across the street from Taco Bell. Police said the cause of death was unknown.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with further details should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.