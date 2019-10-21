Man found shot inside car at intersection in east Charlotte

Police investigate after a man was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of E. W.T. Harris Blvd and Duncroft Lane in Charlotte.

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a vehicle at an east Charlotte intersection Monday morning.

The victim was found before 9:30 a.m. in a car at the intersection of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and Duncroft Lane. Medic said the man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had the roadway closed off at the scene for some time while they investigated.

No possible motive or suspect information has been made public.

Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.