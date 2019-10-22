Crime & Courts

One seriously injured in shooting outside Wendy’s in Huntersville

By WBTV

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in a Huntersville Wendy’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
HUNTERSVILLE

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. at the restaurant location on S. Statesville Road near Gilead Road. Huntersville police say they are “still searching for suspects.”

Medic transported one person from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

No names or possible motives have been released.

