4 CMPD officers hospitalized after their cars collide during search for suspect

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were hospitalized after two police cars collided during a search for a shooting suspect’s car late Friday.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the collision on Beatties Ford Road near Holly Street, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

“Officers were not involved in a pursuit,” police said in the release, adding that “no community members were involved in the crash.”

Officers were searching for a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in the 2200 block of Augusta Street. That’s off Beatties Ford Road in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in north Charlotte.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to the hospital but had not released the victim’s name, age and condition by late Saturday morning. Police also didn’t say whether they had a suspect in the shooting.