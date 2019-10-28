Motorcycle rider’s death now being investigated as homicide, CMPD says

The death of a motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash with a truck Saturday night is now being investigated as a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Jimmy Tilley, 58, was found dead at the scene of the crash, in the front yard of a home on Little Rock Road in west Charlotte.

Patrol officers had responded to a disturbance call at the address, police said in statements. After finding the crash, homicide detectives canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses.

CMPD hasn’t reported why the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case call homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.