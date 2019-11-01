Crime & Courts
CMS suspends teacher while investigating sex offense charges
A CMS teacher is being investigated by the school system after she was arrested on Thursday for multiple sex crimes.
Emma Ogle, 63, has been charged with a crime against nature, indecent liberties with a student and engaging in a sex act with a student.
Ogle is employed as a teacher at Garinger High School.
Garinger reported on Friday that Ogle had been suspended with pay while an investigation was conducted into the matter.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
