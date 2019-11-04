Crime & Courts
Woman sexually assaulted at University City greenway
A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed on a greenway in Charlotte’s University City area Sunday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened near E. Mallard Creek Church Road.
Police say a man approached the woman on the greenway before sexually assaulting and robbing her. The assault involved strangulation and a forcible sex offense, police say.
The man accused in the case is still being sought.
The investigation remains ongoing.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
Comments