Woman sexually assaulted at University City greenway

By WBTV

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed on a greenway in Charlotte’s University City area Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened near E. Mallard Creek Church Road.

Police say a man approached the woman on the greenway before sexually assaulting and robbing her. The assault involved strangulation and a forcible sex offense, police say.

The man accused in the case is still being sought.

The investigation remains ongoing.

