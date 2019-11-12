A schoolmaster took coaches’ bribes to keep kids eligible. Now she’s going to prison

An unidentified Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer reviews forms required to issue a detainer asking local law enforcement to hold someone until ICE agents can pick the person up. Los Angeles Times/TNS

For five years, a veteran Charlotte educator took bribes from basketball coaches and recruiters to rig the enrollment and immigration records of dozens of international students so they could stay in the country to play sports, court documents show.

On Tuesday, none of those co-conspirators appeared beside Evelyn Mack. The founder and schoolmaster of Evelyn Mack Academy was left to stand alone before the judge.

Despite almost 20 written tributes from colleagues, parents and even her pastor on how Mack had worked for decades to change her students’ lives, U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn sentenced the former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.





Her crimes: Mack filed fraudulent paperwork to say international student-athletes, many from Africa, were enrolled in her small private school on Monroe Road. Federal prosecutors say that qualified the students for visas to stay in the country.

Instead, the student-athletes enrolled elsewhere at schools that did not qualify for the student-visa program.

For her efforts to mislead the U.S. government, prosecutors say Mack received bribes of $1,000 per student. In an affidavit that accompanied Mack’s arrest, Special Agent Russell Vensk of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the schoolmaster received kickbacks on some 75 students, many of them minors, starting in 2011.

None of Mack’s reputed co-conspirators are named in the hundreds of pages of federal documents filed in the case. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said the investigation into the conspiracy remains ongoing but said she could not comment further.

Mack, who pleaded guilty last year, said in a letter to the judge that she is diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. She attended her sentencing in a wheelchair, and will report to prison at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.