Woman arrested after taking baby in diaper for walk in 26-degree temps, NC cops say

A Gaston County mother was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after she took her baby for a mile-long walk in 26-degree weather this week while the infant was only wearing a diaper and was wrapped in a blanket, police said.

Marquilia Renee Womac, 20, of Gastonia was booked in the Gaston County Jail early Thursday and released later that day on $3,000 bail, jail records show.

When Gastonia Police officers found Womack and the infant, “the baby was shivering profusely,” Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Womack was arrested late Wednesday in the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Police have not released the baby’s condition.