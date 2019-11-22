Epicentre has more violent crime than anywhere in Charlotte. Now, police plan changes.

Epicentre entertainment complex in uptown Charlotte. ogaines@charlotteobserver.com

In its brightest moments, the Epicentre in uptown has hosted CIAA parties, NBA All-Star game events and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” during the Democratic National Convention.

But Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have also responded to more violent crimes at the Epicentre in recent years than at any other commercial or residential location in Charlotte, an Observer data analysis found. That includes two recent homicides at or near the complex.

Now, the Epicentre and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are making changes that they say will improve security.

CMPD has increased police presence both at the complex and around the block. The Epicentre’s private security is planning on making changes, including age restrictions during certain times, which helps keep minors “prone to making bad decisions” from the premises, said Lt. Bret Balamucki.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Epicentre management did not give any details about its plans for security, aside from saying that it would continue to work with CMPD.

The three-story Epicentre, which opened in 2008 on the site of the old convention center, was viewed as a key part of uptown’s redevelopment at the time. It brought a movie theater, bowling, hotels, restaurants and nightclubs.

But recently Epicentre has also been known as a hot spot for crime and violence.

Analysis from The Charlotte Observer found that since 2017 police have reported 54 violent crimes at the Epicentre. That’s the highest number of any business in the city over that period.

As of mid-November, there have been at least 14 violent crimes this year, not including this month’s homicide.

The Epicentre did not respond to requests for an interview, but released a statement: “Epicentre is ... an involved stakeholder along with other Uptown businesses and property owners who participate with CMPD, Charlotte Center City Partners, civic leaders, and government agencies in ongoing efforts to foster a safe and welcoming environment throughout all of Uptown Charlotte.”

Police departments include aggravated assaults, rapes, murders and robberies as violent crimes, though the Observer’s analysis also includes forcible fondling and sex assaults. Some crimes involved a weapon.

One explanation for the activity is that disagreements and thefts are a natural product when alcohol and large crowds mix, Balamucki said. A lot of times the violence is spur of the moment and the result of an argument that has escalated between impaired people, he said.

Last week, a 33-year-old man, Treon McCoy, was fatally shot around 2:15 a.m. in an incident that involved two off-duty CMPD officers who had been added as extra security at the Epicentre. Another person was injured in gunfire near the complex.

In another high-profile case, 74-year-old John Holaday, founder and CEO of a drug disposal company, was shot and killed outside of the Epicentre in September. Holaday was on his way to an afternoon business meeting.

Holaday’s murder was one of at least 18 reported Epicentre crimes since 2017 that involved a gun, data show.

Across the street, the Charlotte Transportation Center reported 22 crimes involving a gun. Only the airport had more – and most of them were nonviolent weapons law violations.

While the Epicentre has always been a point of focus for CMPD, Holaday’s murder, which occurred during the daytime, made the department reassess the area’s security plan and reach out to the private security at the Epicentre, Balamucki said.

“We’ve been very proactive with bridging relationships between the businesses,” he said.

Now, when someone is arrested near or at the Epicentre, his or her name is shared among the businesses and that person is banned from the complex.

Balamucki said an additional camera has been installed to monitor the transit center and alleyways, and the neighborhood has a higher police presence — both in uniform and plain clothes.

“We’ve been very successful in making a lot of good arrests on people up to no good,” he said.

In the past three years, CMPD has responded to more than 1,000 reported crimes – or about one per day – at the Epicentre. They include about 320 thefts, nearly 200 simple assaults and 30 drug violations.

A particular focus is eliminating loiterers — particularly those who are intoxicated — around the Epicentre and transit station. The businesses are more proactive when it comes to keeping an eye on those lingering around the property and asking them to leave, Balamucki said.

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said discussing targeted interventions to reduce crime is a good example of the kind of policy decisions the city’s community safety committee could make. A year ago, the committee was combined with neighborhood services, though the mayor has since decided to roll it back into a free-standing committee.

“This falls under the idea that 80% of the problems are caused by 20% of the people,” she said.