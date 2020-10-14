Woman fires multiple shots into police car, hitting suspect under arrest, NC cops say

A suspect sitting in a police patrol car was shot multiple times Tuesday, after an angry woman grabbed a gun and began firing into the vehicle, according to a Gaston County Police press release.

The identity and condition of the hospitalized victim have not been released. WSOC reports the man is in stable condition.

Investigators say the incident happened about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment community on Hampton Meadows Lane in Cramerton, about 15 miles west of Charlotte. Police were initially called about “an assault with a weapon,” a release said.

“Once on scene, officers made contact with several people involved in the situation. One of the parties involved in the altercation was detained and placed into a Cramerton Police vehicle,” Gaston County Police said in a press release.

“Other participants continued to cause a disturbance. As officers worked to de-escalate the situation, the suspect, Ashley Marie Forney, retrieved a firearm. Ms. Forney then went to the vicinity of the Cramerton Police vehicle and fired into the car, striking the victim multiple times.”

Forney, 32, was taken into custody by Cramerton Police officers “without incident,” the release said. Gaston County Jail records show she lives in Cramerton

The victim was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center “for further treatment,” the release said.

Forney has been charged with “attempted 1st degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She was being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond “pending her first court appearance,” a release said.