Fatal shooting under investigation after man found dead in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in a neighborhood off Nations Ford Road in southwest Charlotte, according to Charotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The name of the victim has not been released. He was a man in his 20s and was found in his vehicle, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

CMPD reports the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Farmhurst Drive, which is east of Interstate 77 off Nations Ford road.

“Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” a CMPD release said.

It’s not clear if the man was shot where he was found or drove there after the shooting, WBTV said.

No other details were released by police.

Tips in the case can be offered at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.