NC man wanted after person shot to death in York County near Clover

A North Carolina man is being sought after one person was shot and killed in York County, officials said.

The shooting happened before midnight Monday night between Clover and the North Carolina state line, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

York County Sheriff Tolson said deputies have a murder warrant against Kevin Tyrone Gil, 34. Gil’s last known address was Gastonia, N.C.

Gil has not yet been located, Tolson said.

Patrol, detectives and forensics responded to the scene off Bowling Green Drive, deputies said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the gender or name of the victim.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.