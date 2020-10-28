Charlotte Observer Logo
Man shot and killed in neighborhood east of uptown Charlotte, CMPD reports

A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in a neighborhood just east of uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Robert Lee Darby Jr., CMPD said.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pegram Street, near the intersection of Parkwood Avenue and Hawthorne Lane, according to a press release.

“The victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Health Main where he was later pronounced deceased,” police said in a release.

No other details were released by police.

The death brings Charlotte’s 2020 homicide total to 99, reports WBTV.

Tips are being sought by police at 704-432-TIPS or via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
