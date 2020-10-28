Crime & Courts
Man shot and killed in neighborhood east of uptown Charlotte, CMPD reports
A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in a neighborhood just east of uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Robert Lee Darby Jr., CMPD said.
The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pegram Street, near the intersection of Parkwood Avenue and Hawthorne Lane, according to a press release.
“The victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Health Main where he was later pronounced deceased,” police said in a release.
No other details were released by police.
The death brings Charlotte’s 2020 homicide total to 99, reports WBTV.
Tips are being sought by police at 704-432-TIPS or via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
